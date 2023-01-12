Pongal, the famous multi-day harvest festival celebrated by Tamils in India and Sri Lanka, is an occasion for family reunions and get-togethers. The holy occasion is also referred to as Thai Pongal, which corresponds to Makar Sankranti, and is observed under many regional monikers in India. Pongal marks the start of the Thai month in the Tamil Solar Calendar, which is usually celebrated on 14 or 15 January according to the sun's orbit around Earth. Thai Pongal 2023 will be marked by worshipping the Sun God on Sunday, 15 January. The festival continues for four days, which have their individual importance and rituals. This article will take you through the various customs, Shubh Muhurat and the significance of the harvest observance in detail. Pongal 2023 Full Calendar With Dates of Bhogi, Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kanum Pongal: Know Significance and How To Celebrate the Hindu Festival in Tamil Nadu.

Thai Pongal 2023 Shubh Muhurat

As mentioned in Drik Panchang, Thai Pongal 2023 Makar Sankranti moment falls at 8:57 pm on Saturday, 14 January.

Thai Pongal Customs

Pongal commemorates the culmination of the farming season. The event gives a pause to the farmers from their hardworking routine. During Pongal festivities, farmers offer puja to Earth, which has blessed humanity with good crops and natural resources. Many people observe Pongal for three days: Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, and Mattu Pongal. Some Tamils celebrate the fourth day of Pongal, known as Kanum Pongal. One can easily see homes decorated in the shade of white as people draw the traditional kolam or rangoli designs from rice flour on floors during the Pongal celebration. The auspicious event is celebrated by boiling freshly harvested rice with fresh milk and jaggery in a new clay pot named "Pongal".

Thai Pongal Significance

The importance of observing Thai Pongal lies in its long-established ritual of cooking the ceremonial "Pongal" dish. The term "Pongal" means "to boil, overflow". Chants of "pongalo pongal" celebrate the moment when the sweet delicacy starts to simmer and overflow. Afterwards, it is offered to all Hindu deities, including Surya Devta. The annual festival is marked with godly faithfulness by the Tamil populace in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and Kerala. It is also a major Tamil festival in Sri Lanka. Hereby, we wish you and your family a very blissful Pongal celebration!

