Pongal 2023 rangoli patterns and Sankranthi muggulu designs: Pongal is a Hindu festival celebrated by the Tamils in India and Sri Lanka. According to the Tamil solar calendar, it is celebrated at the start of the Thai month. Pongal generally falls on January 14 or 15, depending on the sun’s orbit around the earth that particular year. Pongal 2023 will begin on Sunday, January 15 and will end on Wednesday, January 18. The three days of Pongal are Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal and Mattu Pongal. Some Tamils celebrate the fourth day of Pongal, known as Kanum Pongal. As you celebrate Pongal 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled beautiful Rangoli designs, Sankranthi Muggulu designs, Sankranthi Muggulu designs 2023, Pongal 2023 rangoli designs, simple kolam with dots designs and more that you can make to decorate your houses for the four-day festival. Pongal 2023 Full Calendar With Dates of Bhogi, Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kanum Pongal: Know Significance and How To Celebrate the Hindu Festival in Tamil Nadu.

The festival of Pongal marks the end of the winter solstice and the start of the sun’s six-month-long journey northwards when the sun enters the zodiac Capricorn (Makara), also called Uttarayana. Pongal means to boil or overflow and refers to the traditional dish prepared from the new harvest of rice boiled milk with jaggery. People decorate their houses beautifully for the festival. Here are some Rangoli designs you can try out to decorate your house for the harvest festival. Makar Sankranti 2023 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Puja Vidhi, Significance and Celebrations Related to the Harvest Festival Dedicated to the Sun God.

Pongal 2023 Rangoli Designs

Easy Pongal Pot Kolam

Pongal Pot Rangoli

Beautiful Pongal Rangoli

Freehand Pongal Kolam Designs

A Pongal dish is prepared on this day, first offered to the gods and goddesses, including Surya. The festive celebrations include decorating cows and their horns, ritual bathing and processions. People make rice powder-based kolam artworks, offer prayers in the home and temples and get together with family and friends to celebrate the festival. Wishing everyone a Happy Pongal 2023!

