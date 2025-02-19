The United States Coast Guard Reserve’s birthday is an annual event that is celebrated on February 19 to honour the establishment of the Coast Guard Reserve in 1941. This reserve force plays a crucial role in supporting the United States Coast Guard (USCG) by providing trained personnel during national emergencies, natural disasters, and maritime security operations.

The Coast Guard Reserve was founded just months before the U.S. entered World War II, ensuring that trained civilians could assist in protecting the nation’s waterways. In this article, let’s know more about the United States Coast Guard Reserve’s birthday 2025 date, the history and significance of the annual event and more. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

United States Coast Guard Reserve’s Birthday 2025 Date

United States Coast Guard Reserve’s Birthday 2025 falls on Wednesday, February 19.

United States Coast Guard Reserve’s Birthday History

The Coast Guard Reserve was established by the passage of the Coast Guard reserve and Auxiliary Act of February 19, 1941. This act also established the Coast Guard Auxiliary under its present name (the Auxiliary had originally been called the Coast Guard Reserve). The new Coast Guard reserve was modeled after the Naval Reserve as a military component, composed of two broad classifications: Regular Reservists and Temporary Reservists.

United States Coast Guard Reserve’s Birthday Significance

The United States Coast Guard Reserve’s birthday is an excellent opportunity to honour the service and dedication of Coast Guard Reservists. The United States Coast Guard Reserve is the reserve component of the United States Coast Guard. It is organized, trained, administered, and supplied under the direction of the Commandant of the Coast Guard through the Assistant Commandant for Reserve (CG-R). On this day, celebrations include ceremonies, social media tributes, and events honoring the reservists’ contributions.

