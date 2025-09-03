Vishwakarma Puja, also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti, is dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and engineer of the universe. Celebrated mainly in India and Nepal, it falls on the last day of the Bengali month Bhadra (September), also called Kanya Sankranti. Lord Vishwakarma is believed to have constructed the holy cities of Dwarka, Indraprastha, and various divine weapons used in the epics, symbolising his unmatched skills in architecture and craftsmanship. So, when is Vishwakarma Puja 2025? In the article below, find out the Vishwakarma Jayanti 2025 date, Sankranti moment, important timings, and significance of worshiping Lord Vishwakarma.

Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Date, Sankranti Moment and Important Timings

Vishwakarma Puja calculations are done according to Bisuddhasidhanta. The festival is observed on the last day of the Bengali month Bhadra, which is also known as Bhadra Sankranti or Kanya Sankranti. Vishwakarma Puja 2025 falls on September 17. The Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti Moment is at 01:55 AM. September 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of National and International Events.

Vishwakarma Puja Significance and Rituals

The festival of Vishwakarma Puja holds great significance for workers, engineers, artisans, architects, mechanics, factory employees, and all those engaged in tools, machines, and technology. Lord Vishwakarma is considered to be the divine architect of the universe. He is credited with creating the city of Dvaraka for Lord Krishna, the palace of Indraprastha for the Pandavas, and many fabulous weapons for the gods, such as the Sudarshana Chakra of Vishnu, the trishula of Shiva, and the lance of Kartikeya. Lord Vishwakarma is also regarded as having authored the Sthapatya Veda, the science of mechanics and architecture.

During Vishwakarma Puja, people worship their instruments, machines, and workplaces, believing that divine blessings bring prosperity, efficiency, and safety. It is also a way of expressing gratitude for the tools and skills that support human livelihood. The festival promotes the values of dedication, hard work, and creativity. Factories, workshops, and offices remain closed as people decorate their workplaces, offer prayers, and distribute sweets. In many regions, kites are flown as a symbol of joy and freedom.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2025 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).