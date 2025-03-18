Every year, World Sparrow Day is observed around the globe on March 20 to raise awareness about the declining population of sparrows and the need for their protection and conservation. Sparrows, once a common sight in cities and villages, are facing a sharp decline due to factors like urbanisation, deforestation, radiation from mobile towers, and excessive use of pesticides.

The day highlights the importance of protecting sparrows and other common birds that are rapidly disappearing due to urbanisation, pollution, and habitat loss. It is an international initiative by the Nature Forever Society of India in collaboration with the Eco-Sys Action Foundation (France) and numerous other national and international organisations across the world. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

World Sparrow Day 2025 Date

World Sparrow Day 2025 falls on Thursday, March 20.

World Sparrow Day 2025 Theme

The theme for World Sparrow Day 2025 is “A Tribute to Nature's Tiny Messengers.”

World Sparrow Day History

The idea of establishing World Sparrow Day came up during an informal discussion at the Nature Forever Society's office. The Nature Forever Society was started by Mohammed Dilawar, an Indian conservationist who started his work helping the house sparrow in Nashik and who was named one of the "Heroes of the Environment" for 2008 by Time for his efforts. The idea was to dedicate a special day for the house sparrow and to convey the message of the conservation of common birds.

The first World Sparrow Day was celebrated in 2010 in different parts of the world by various kinds of activities and events like art competitions, awareness campaigns, and discussions around conservation efforts for the sparrow populations.

World Sparrow Day Significance

World Sparrow Day is an important global event that works with a vision to provide a platform where people who are working on the conservation of the House Sparrow and other common birds can network, collaborate and exchange conservation ideas which will lead to better science and improved results. World Sparrow Day encourages people to take simple steps such as installing bird feeders, providing water sources, and planting native trees to help these small birds thrive.

The annual event also aims to provide a meeting ground for people from different parts of the world to come together and spread awareness on the need to conserve common biodiversity or species of lower conservation status.

