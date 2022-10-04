Each festival is celebrated to keep the ancient rituals and stories alive. Therefore, every occasion comes along with different sorts of traditions that are marked with great reverence in India. One of the many peculiar rituals people follow is the exchange of Apta tree leaves, also known as 'Sona', with family and friends on the festival of Dussehra or Vijayadashmi. This custom is practised in the north and western parts of India. It is a long-established tradition of greeting loved ones after giving them the leaves of the Apta tree. The plant's scientific name is Bauhinia racemosa, which is commonly known as the bidi leaf tree in English. The native Indian tree leaf is easily recognisable due to its usual rough textured twin leaves. This article will tell you the story behind why folks will once again distribute the green gold on Dussehra 2022, which will be celebrated on October 5, Wednesday. Is Spotting Neelkanth Bird on Dussehra Auspicious? Learn All About the Indian Roller and Its Significance in Indian Mythology.

Story Of Exchanging Apta Tree Leaves Or Sona

The tradition of giving Apta tree leaves on the day of Vijayadashmi comes from a mythological legend. A son of Brahmin, Kautsa, offered to pay his Guru Rishi Varatantu Guru Dakshina after the completion of his education. Rishi Varatantu, however, denies taking the Dakshina. Still, as Kautsa was very rigid on his decision, the Guru asked him to give 140 million gold coins, one hundred million for each subject taught. The Brahmin's son then requested Lord Rama who was ruling Ayodhya and asked for the gold coins required to pay his Guru Dakshina. Afterwards, Lord Rama asked Kautsa to wait near a Shanu and Apta Tree and the King, with the help of Lord Kuber, the God of wealth, poured gold coins from the leaves of Shanu and Apta Tree.

Watch: Everything You Need To Know About Apta Tree Leaves

It is said that the leaves of the trees became gold coins. On the day of Dussehra, Kautsa gave the 140 million cold coins as Guru Dakshina to Rishi Varatantu and the rest to the needy people. In Hindusim, it is believed that the Apta tree leaves symbolise prosperity and are worshipped for good health and wealth. The Apta tree leaves also have several medical benefits, like helping fight bacterial and fungal infections, asthma and diabetes.

