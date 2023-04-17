New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said in the area of biofuel, "we had a target of 20 per cent (petrol mixed with ethanol) biofuel mixing by 2030 but PM Modi has changed the target to 2025 and we will achieve it within the next year".

During the global conference on compressed biogas under the theme -- Towards Progressive Policy Framework for a Robust CBG Foundation and Growth, the minister said, "We also reached our biofuel target of 2022, five months before the target."

The discussion on Monday focused upon the feedstock availability, compressed biogas (CBG) offtake, fermented organic manure, and carbon credits, among others.

During an interaction with media persons on Monday, the minister said, "Compressed bio gas (CBG) is one of our highest priorities. A lot of states have done a great thing and you will see that in the near future, the number (production) will shoot up."

Talking about the challenges of CBG production, he said, "Everything requires stakeholders -- public sector, private sector, state government and the Centre. You require plant and machinery which is freely available. You require capital, feed and then, you require agriculture. Everything is available her now."

The ministry added, "We will go on this imperative of CBG -- the doability of CBG and the practical success of leading there. This needs to be spread across the country."

IFGE- CBG Producers Forum has organised the conference on compressed biogas, which is supported by the ministry for petroleum and natural gas, the government of India.

The conference is being held on April 17 and 18 in India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, with the objective to apprise the industry regarding the initiatives taken by the government for the development of compressed biogas industry and to identify the areas where policy modifications are required. (ANI)

