World Braille Day 2021 Details: People who do not know about the Braille language are tactile writing systems used by blind people. It is a worldly-recognised language which aims to simplify the daily lives of (visually impaired) people. Every year, the global community gathers and observes World Braille Day's occasion to celebrate the Braille language and its significance world over. If you are looking for more details about World Braille Day 2021 – its date, significance, theme, history, and more, then look no further, as we at LatestLY, bring you all the details here.

What is the Date of World Braille Day 2021?

Every year, the international community comes forward to celebrate World Braille Day on January 4. The occasion of World Braille Day 2021 will fall on Monday, this time around. Are you looking for the history behind the observance of World Braille Day?

What is the history behind the observance of World Braille Day 2021?

The occasion of World Braille Day is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Louis Braille – the creator of the Braille language. It has a fascinating history, though.

The Braille language was first meant to be used for military purposes, and was developed by Charles Barbier. However, it had two significant drawbacks, which were identified by Louis Braille. Instead of using the 12-dot symbol, Braille advised using 6-dot symbol code. After a few modifications and additions, the expanded English system, named Grade-2 Braille, was completed in 1905.

In 1918, the United Nations (UN) conceptualised the idea of observing January 4 as World Braille Day. Hence, the first observance of World Braille Day took place in 2019. CBSE Introduces Sign Language ‘Braille’ As a Subject for Differently Abled Children.

What is the Theme of World Braille Day 2021?

The global event of World Braille Day is celebrated on a particular theme. However, the theme for World Braille Day 2021 has not been decided yet.

What is the Significance of World Braille Day?

The Braille language is a boon for people who are visually impaired or have complete blindness. Observing the World Braille Day event on a global level emphasises how difficult people who cannot see correctly. It also brings back the focus on how crucial the Braille language is for blind people to communicate with each other without any hindrance. Gujarat: Professor Makes Innovative Model to Convert Hindi, English, Gujarati Text to Braille.

The event of World Braille Day is observed under the tutelage of the United Nations (UN). All the member nations celebrate the event vehemently, and ensure that the World Braille Day is celebrated in letter and spirit.

