World Consumer Rights Day is observed annually on March 15th to raise awareness about consumer rights and advocate for fair practices in the marketplace. It serves as a reminder of the importance of consumer protection and empowerment in ensuring a fair and sustainable economy. As you observe World Consumer Rights Day 2024, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of quotes and images that you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day.

The day originated in 1983 and is now celebrated globally by consumer organisations, activists, policymakers, and businesses. On this day, various events, campaigns, and initiatives are organised to highlight key consumer issues, promote consumer rights, and encourage responsible business practices. These activities aim to empower consumers with information, resources, and tools to make informed choices, assert their rights, and hold businesses accountable for ethical conduct and product quality.

One of the fundamental principles of World Consumer Rights Day is the right to safety, which entails ensuring that products and services meet certain safety standards and do not pose risks to consumers' health or well-being. Additionally, consumers have the right to be informed about their products, including their ingredients, potential side effects, and environmental impact. Here is a collection of quotes and images you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them Happy World Consumer Rights Day.

World Consumer Rights Day emphasises the importance of consumer redress, meaning consumers should have access to effective mechanisms for resolving disputes, seeking compensation for faulty products or services, and holding businesses accountable for their actions. By promoting consumer rights and responsibilities, this day contributes to building trust between consumers and businesses, fostering a fair and transparent marketplace, and ultimately enhancing the welfare and satisfaction of consumers worldwide.

