World Consumer Rights Day is observed annually on March 15 with an aim to raise global awareness about consumer rights and needs. The global awareness day is aimed at highlighting the importance of consumer rights and advocating for fair practices in the marketplace. The International Day serves as a reminder to governments, businesses, and organizations around the world to respect and protect consumer rights. World Consumer Rights Day is globally recognised with support from the United Nations. Every year, World Consumer Rights Day 2024 is observed with a unique theme or issue related to consumer rights. This year, Consumers International has selected 'Fair and responsible AI for consumers' as the theme for World Consumer Rights Day 2024. As World Consumer Rights Day 2024 nears, here's all you need to know about the history and significance of the global day.

World Consumer Rights Day 2024 Date

World Consumer Rights Day 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, March 15.

World Consumer Rights Day 2024 Theme

World Consumer Rights Day 2024 theme is ‘Fair and responsible AI for consumers’.

World Consumer Rights Day History

As per historical records, the consumer movement began with a group of founding members in 1960 which grew into an incredibly diverse and powerful global network in 2020.​ During the course of the last 60 years, there have been collaborative wins and moments of impact; from getting guidelines on consumer protection adopted by the United Nations (UN) in 1985 and contributing to the 2015 abolition of export subsidies for agricultural products, to successfully campaigning for the G20 to develop international principles on financial consumer protection. With over 200 member organisations in more than 100 countries, the Consumers International continues to build a powerful international movement to help protect and empower consumers everywhere.

World Consumer Rights Day Significance

World Consumer Rights Day plays a crucial role in empowering consumers to make informed choices. On this day, several activities like consumer education campaigns, advocacy efforts, public awareness events, and discussions on policy issues affecting consumers are organised. The day holds great importance as it serves as a reminder that consumer rights are fundamental human rights that deserve to be respected and upheld by all stakeholders in the global economy.

