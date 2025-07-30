World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is an annual event that is observed on July 30 around the world to raise awareness of slavery and exploitation. This annual event was designated by the UN General Assembly in 2013. Human trafficking continues to be a global threat driven by organised crime as more and more victims are being trafficked every year. Trafficking in persons is a serious crime and a grave violation of human rights. As per UN data, from 2020 to 2023, there were more than 200,000 detected victims globally, which is just the tip of the iceberg. The actual number of unreported cases is believed to be significantly higher. World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2025 falls on Wednesday, July 30. August 2025 Holidays in the USA: Major State Observances, Cultural Events and Public Celebrations – Your Complete American Holidays Guide.

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2025 Date

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2025 falls on Wednesday, July 30.

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons History

In 2010, the UNGA adopted the Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons, urging Governments worldwide to take coordinated and consistent measures to mitigate the issue of human trafficking. In 2013, the General Assembly held a high-level meeting to appraise the Global Plan of Action. Member States also adopted resolution A/RES/68/192 and designated July 30 as the World Day against Trafficking in Persons. This resolution aims to raise awareness of the situation of victims of human trafficking and for the promote and protect their rights.

In September 2015, the world adopted the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and embraced goals and targets on trafficking in persons. These goals call for an end to trafficking and violence against children; as well as the need for measures against human trafficking, and they strive for the elimination of all forms of violence against and exploitation of women and girls.

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons Significance

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is an annual global event that urges local leaders to enact stronger laws and better victim protection rules. Every country in the world is affected by human trafficking, whether as a country of origin, transit, or destination for victims.

According to UN data, the vast majority of detected victims of trafficking for sexual exploitation and 35% of those trafficked for forced labour are female. On this day, various events are held like webinars, social campaigns and discussions are held with an aim to end trafficking; as well as the need for measures against human trafficking.

