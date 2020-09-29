The world is celebrating World Heart Day 2020 on September 29, Tuesday. It is an annual celebration and why not. Our heart works beat by beat, every second for 24 hours a day, never resting. It is one of the most vital organs that is keeping us alive. Hence, just like other body parts, taking good care of the heart is equally significant. World Heart Day is established to spread awareness about the health of heart among common people across the globe. The initiative that was founded in 2000, World Heart Day is celebrated every year on September 29. On this significant day, it is essential to send healthy heart quotes to motivate everyone to take care of their body. As you celebrate World Heart Day 2020, today, here are some healthy heart messages, inspirational sayings, WhatsApp images and Facebook status that you can share on this day, creating awareness about the health of the heart. World Heart Day 2020: From Balanced Diet to Easy Exercises, Ways to Keep Your Cardiovascular Health in Check.

Until 2010, World Heart Day was celebrated on the last Sunday of September every year. However, from 2011, September 29 was chosen as a date for the annual celebration. Like all other occasions, sharing healthy heart quotes can leave a significant impact on the person who is receiving. It is very important to stay healthy and to motivate everyone around us is our responsibility. The occasion of World Heart Day is another excuse to spread awareness and the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle. Share the World Heart Day 2020 quotes and healthy heart messages along with inspirational sayings to your friends and family. World Heart Day 2020: From Salmon to Pumpkin Seeds, Here Are 5 Foods to Reduce Risk of Cardiovascular Disease.

“Do what it takes to start, to have a healthy heart.”

“Get to the heart of the matter..care about Heart Health.”

“Heart disease let’s defeat, Keep a healthy Heart Beat.”

“Let's have a Heart to Heart Talk about Heart Disease.”

We hope that the above World Heart Day 2020 quotes, inspirational messages and healthy heart sayings will help you to spread the objective across. The more you know about your heart, the more power you have to stay healthy. Observe this significant day and understand the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle.

