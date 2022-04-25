World malaria day was founded by WHO member states during the world health assembly of 2007. It is observed every year on April 25. World Malaria Day is observed to highlight the need for continued investment and sustained political commitment to the prevention and control of malaria. The theme for Malaria 2022 is Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives. As you observe World Malaria Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to create awareness about the same amongst your friends and family members. FAQs About Anopheles Genus or Marsh Mosquitoes That Are Responsible for Spreading the Vector-Borne Disease

Before the establishment of World Malaria Day, Africa Malaria Day was observed on April 25. It was founded in 2001 after the Abuja Declaration was signed by 44 malaria-endemic countries at the African summit in Africa. Later in 2007, World Malaria Day was established in May by the 60th session of the World Health Assembly. Here are HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your loved ones to educate and raise awareness about this global health issue. World Malaria Day 2022 Date, Theme, History & Significance: From Malaria Symptoms to Prevention Tips, All You Need To Know About the Mosquito-Borne Disease.

World Malaria Day was established to provide education and understanding of malaria and spread information on the yearlong intensified implementation of national malaria control strategies, including community-based activities for malaria prevention and treatment in endemic areas. As you observe World Malaria Day 2022, here are HD images and wallpapers that you can download and spread among your near and dear ones to create awareness about the deadly disease.

