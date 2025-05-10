World Migratory Bird Day is an annual global awareness day that highlights the need to conserve and protect migratory birds and their habitats. This event is celebrated twice a year, first on the second Saturday of May and for the second time on the second Saturday in October. World Migratory Bird Day highlights the need to raise awareness about migratory birds and the ecological importance of their habitats. World Migratory Bird Day 2025 falls on Saturday, May 10. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

World Migratory Bird Day is officially celebrated on the second Saturday of May in Canada and the US, and the second Saturday of October in Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The aim of the day is to educate people about the issues and threats affecting migratory birds and to encourage people to take measures for their conservation.

World Migratory Bird Day 2025 Date

World Migratory Bird Day 2025 falls on Saturday, May 10.

World Migratory Bird Day Theme

Each year World Migratory Bird Day has a different theme focusing on specific threats or conservation needs. World Migratory Bird Day 2025 theme is ‘Shared Spaces - Creating Bird-friendly Cities and Communities’.

World Migratory Bird Day Significance

World Migratory Bird Day is an important annual event that aims to raise global awareness of the threats faced by migratory birds, their ecological importance, and the need for international cooperation to conserve them. On this day, many activities take place in different countries and places that are united by a common campaign and theme. The day is also marked by public events such as bird festivals, education programmes, exhibitions and bird-watching excursions to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day.

