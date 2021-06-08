World Oceans Day is an international observance that is celebrated every year on June 8 to promote ways in which we can preserve oceanic life. Various reports highlight the vital role that various flora and fauna living in the oceans play in maintaining the Earth's ecological balance. From the role of coral reefs in saving our planet to the ways that plastic & pollution has hampered the balance in sea life, there is a lot that needs to be discussed on this subject. World Oceans Day offers an avenue to do just that. People often celebrate this day by sharing quotes on Ocean, World Oceans Day Wishes, Happy World Oceans Day WhatApp Stickers and World Oceans Day 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

World Oceans Day celebration was first proposed in 1992 at the Earth Summit – UN Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil by Canada's International Centre for Ocean Development (ICOD) and the Ocean Institute of Canada (OIC). This observance focuses mainly on the sustainable development goals that organisations and individuals need to undertake to protect the ocean. Every year World Oceans Day is celebrated in different ways by different people.

From organising seminars and conferences to partaking in online events as well as signing for various causes that work towards saving the ocean, there are various ways that people can participate in the World Oceans Day celebration. As we prepare to celebrate World Oceans Day 2021, here are some quotes on Ocean, World Oceans Day Wishes, Happy World Oceans Day WhatApp Stickers and World Oceans Day 2021 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online.

"The sea, the great unifier, is man's only hope. Now, as never before, the old phrase has a literal meaning: we are all in the same boat." - Jacques Yves Cousteau, Oceanographer

"The sea is the universal sewer." - Jacques Yves Cousteau, Oceanographer

Be an ocean- Beautiful, mysterious, wild, and free.

"I hope for your help to explore and protect the wild ocean in ways that will restore the health and, in so doing, secure hope for humankind. Health to the ocean means health for us." - Sylvia Earle, Oceanographer

"No water, no life. No blue, no green." - Sylvia Earle, Oceanographer

"If man doesn't learn to treat the oceans and the rain forest with respect, man will become extinct." - Peter Benchley, Author of "Jaws"

Every year, the celebration of World Oceans Day usually revolves around dedicated themes. The theme for World Oceans Day 2021 is The Ocean: Life and livelihoods. This theme revolves around the fact that more than 70% of the Earth is covered in oceanic bodies, and they produce at least 50% of the planet's oxygen. The various ways in which the ocean provides livelihoods to people and the way it nurtures so many species of life will be captured this year. Here's wishing everyone a Happy World Oceans Day 2021.

