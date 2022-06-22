Rainforests are ecosystems that support the most extensive habitat, that is, almost half of flora and fauna present on earth. They are the powerhouses of energy that provide us with fresh water, and clean air and keep our planet ecologically balanced. Even then, 78 million hectares of rainforest are destroyed due to increasing global warming, and deforestation, which foster sudden climate change that harms the entire ecosystem. For that, World Rainforest Day has been incorporated to raise awareness about the importance and conservation of forests across the world.

Every year, World Rainforest Day is observed on June 22. It was first organised in 2017 by a collaboration of Rainforest Partnership groups. The international non-profit organisation works with indigenous people to launch projects that help them restore the forest in a productive and sustainable way. Several rainforests are home to innumerable animals and plants. All of them must be protected at all costs to preserve the rich diversity that keeps our planet alive. With that, let's look at some of the famous and wondrous rainforests around the world. Why Is World Rainforest Day 2022 Celebrated? Know About the Significance of This International Day of Conservation (Watch Video).

Amazon Rainforest

Amazon Rainforest (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The world's largest tropical rainforest is located in South America. Also called the Amazon Jungle, the forest is covered by almost 300 billion trees and 2.5 million insects. The widest variety of flora and fauna can be found in the Amazon rainforest.

Congo Rainforest

Congo Rainforest (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Known for its rich biodiversity, Congo rainforest is known to be the second-largest forest in the world. It is covered by more than 10,000 animal species and 600 plant species. Okapi, gorillas and chimpanzees are some of its ubiquitous inhabitants.

Daintree Rainforest

Daintree Rainforest (Photo Credits: Flickr)

This tropical rainforest is located on the coast of Queensland in Australia. It is characterised by scarce plant and animal species. Some of the oldest plants like Psilotopsida are found in this beautiful rainforest. Daintree National Park is also a part of the rainforest.

Tongass National Forest

Tongass National Forest (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

It covers an area of around 17 million acres. This rainforest is famous for its marine creatures and unique species of plants and animals. Tongass National Forest is the biggest national forest in the US.

Sundarbans Reserve Forest

Sundarbans (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Spread across Bangladesh and India, Sundarbans is very well-known for its Royal Bengal Tiger. Mangrove trees cover the rainforest dominantly.

Valdivian Temperate Rainforest

Valdivian Rainforest (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

This very-foggy forest is present on the west coast of southern South America. It is famous for its endemic plants and tall trees that surround the forest with different species of animals.

As you get an insight into the most popular rainforests of the world, it's time that you take steps to protect the richness of this planet and make it look even more beautiful. Celebrate World Rainforest Day 2022 by promising to preserve and protect the forest and its biodiversity.

