World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day are celebrated on 8th May to acknowledge the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. In a pandemic-stricken world, these individuals are on the frontlines putting their lives at risk to help millions. World Red Cross Day, celebrated in honour of the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant - founder International Committee of the Red Cross and a Nobel Laureate - not only acknowledges the principles of the Red Cross Movement but also honours people who show up to provide medical assistance in countries affected by war, famine, floods and other unforeseen crisis of humanity.

Here are a few quotes inspired by the selfless work of these individuals on World Red Cross Day 2021. World Red Cross Day, Theme Date and Significance.

Helping people in need is the most satisfying thing to do in life. Happy World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day!

You should take a day to thank the people who help the victims selflessly. Happy World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day!

The only true happiness a person can get is by helping out another person in need. Happy World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day!

As humans, it is our duty to give our services to help the needy. Let us celebrate World Red Cross Day by coming forward in good numbers to serve the society. Warm wishes on Red Crescent Day!

Human lives without humanity are like ice cream without any flavour. So show humanity and Happy World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day!

The Theme of World Red Cross Day 2021 is aptly named Unstoppable. Aptly named in honour of the Red Cross volunteers providing assistance to those affected by COVID-19. This World Red Cross Day 2021, let's give us our eternal gratitude to the heroes who inspire us every day with their selfless service to the world.

