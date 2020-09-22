World Rose Day is observed on September 22 to spread happiness and hope among people who are fighting cancer. The day is also to spread awareness about the disease often resulted by abnormal cell growth which spreads to other parts of the body. Rose, a symbol of love and tenderness is portrayed to show a ray of light and hope into their lives. On World Rose Day, people give roses or greeting cards with pictures of roses to cancer patients encouraging them to fight the disease with all their might. World Rose Day is observed in the memory of 12-year-old Melinda Rose from Canada who suffered from Askin’s Tumour, a rare form of blood cancer. Meanwhile, due to COVID-19 pandemic as there are travel restrictions, you can choose to send beautiful pictures of roses through social media. On World Rose Day 2020, we bring to you Rose HD Images and Wallpaper for free download online. You can also send it through Rose WhatsApp Stickers, Rose GIFs and as Instagram Stories. You can also send them encouraging and supportive messages to stay strong and hopes of a better tomorrow. World Rose Day 2020 Wishes and Images Trend Online: Know About This Day Marked in Support of Cancer Patients and Messages to Send Them.

In Melinda's case, while doctors said that she would live for a couple of weeks, she went on to live for six months. During that time period, Rose touched the lives of many by writing to them through letters, e-mails by sending them poems encouraging them. People also make hand-made roses for their loved ones who are suffering from cancer, so the memory stays for long. The day is also a reminder to spend quality time with your loved ones who are suffering from cancer and not let them feel alone.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope Is the Reconnecting Bridge Between Cancer and Recovery So Never Lose Hope. You Are a Warrior So Shine Your Way.

GIF Greetings Read: No Matter How Darker the Night, It Must Be Followed by Dawn. No Matter How Painful the Fight, Cancer Must Go so You Can Live On.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Cancer Can Take Away Many Things From You but Promise Me That You Will Not Let Cancer Take Away Your Life. May God Bless You, Dear.

