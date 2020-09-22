Happy World Rose Day! September 22 is marked as World Rose Day in support of cancer patients. It is observed in the memory of Melinda Rose from Canada who battled with a rare form of blood cancer, when she was 12. But she did not let the disease deter her spirits. She began spreading cheer and hope among others and it became a mission of her life. This day is since then marked as a day to inspire and bring in positivity and hope among other cancer patients around the world. On this day netizens are sharing positive messages and images to give messages of World Rose Day. #WorldRoseDay is trending on Twitter with these messages images and greetings of the day. Here's How Stress Hormone Prevents Blood Cancer.

12-year-old girl Melinda Rose was told she had a few weeks to live. She had a blood cancer called Askin’s Tumor. She lived for six months but in that duration she met other cancer patients and filled their life with happiness. She sent them letters, poems and emails to spread a smile on their faces while she herself battled through the disease. World Rose Day also spreads awareness about the disease other than passing hope among the cancer patients and their families. This morning, people on Twitter are also sharing images, messages and greetings for this lovely observance. National Cancer Survivors Day 2020 Inspirational Quotes and Sayings: Share These HD Images With Motivational Messages To Spread Positivity and Encouragement.

Check Some Messages and Images For World Rose Day:

Passing on Willpower

22nd Sep is observed as "world rose day 🌹" to let all cancer patients aware that they can face the disease with strong willpower and spirit. #worldroseday #Cancer #IndiaFightsCancer pic.twitter.com/WS4zX6CXWt — harshwardhan rathod (@Harshwardhan_10) September 22, 2020

Be Aware And Help Them

#worldroseday Being a aware citizen, we have help cancer patient and keep motivating them.... pic.twitter.com/R5pW1YW1yv — Ishaya (@Ishaya_sahu) September 22, 2020

Love and Care For All Cancer Fighters

Wishes for a Healthy Life

Happy Rose Day

Cancer can affect many things in life, but it cannot cripple the love you have in your heart. Wishing you a wonderful Rose day. #worldroseday pic.twitter.com/6AxFjOPqMv — Nidhi_27 (@fireurthoughts) September 22, 2020

Passing on Strength to Each One

To all the #Cancer warriors ❤️ out there you are strong 💪 enough to defeat this with your high spirit and strong willpower.#worldroseday #cancerawareness pic.twitter.com/ChVI3jxdg9 — suraj chakraborty (@surajchak_) September 22, 2020

Here Are Some Messages to Send Cancer Patients

World Cancer Day 2020 Images With Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: “You Know, Once You’ve Stood Up to Cancer, Everything Else Feels Like a Pretty Easy Fight.” – David H. Koch

Message Reads: “You Beat Cancer by How You Live, Why You Live and in the Manner in Which You Live.”

So this day is all about passing hope and strength to all the cancer patients as well as creating awareness among others to give them positivity to get through the illness. You can use the above quotes with messages to send your wishes for World Rose Day 2020.

