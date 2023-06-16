World Sea Turtle Day is an annual observance held on June 16 in several countries across the globe. The special day dedicated to sea turtles raises awareness for their protection and conservation and highlights the need to save these aquatic species from extinction. The day also encourages people worldwide to take a step forward to work collectively and mitigate the serious threats that sea turtles face. Sea turtles are creatures that live as the keystone species on the ocean body. They also show incredible perseverance and resiliency as they have nestled on beaches for millions of years. On World Sea Turtle Day, various organizations, conservationists, and individuals come together to educate people about the challenges sea turtles face and promote efforts to protect them. Slurp Fish in Real Life? Viral Videos Show Fortnite Slurpfish To Exist in Oceans! Watch.

World Sea Turtle Day History

World Sea Turtle Day is observed on June 16, the day that also marks the birthday of Dr Archie Carr, known as the father of sea turtle biology. Dr Carr is popular for his study and research on the conservation of sea turtles. His work highlighted the issues and helped create a community that strives for a better life and future for sea turtles around the globe. The day honours and highlight the importance of sea turtles which are magnificent in their own way, and Dr Carr will forever be remembered for the enhancement of the sea turtle conservation movement. As per historical records, his research and advocacy brought attention to the threatening conditions that continue to impact sea turtles today. Rare Sulawesi Crested Macaque Monkey Born at Chester Zoo! Watch Video As UK Zoo Celebrates Birth of One of the World's Most Endangered Primates.

World Sea Turtle Day Significance

World Sea Turtle Day is an international event that educates people and encourages them to protect sea turtles and their habitats. Sea turtles are fascinating marine reptiles that play a crucial role in maintaining the health of marine ecosystems. They are found in oceans around the world. The day highlights the importance of conserving sea turtle populations, preserving nesting habitats, reducing pollution, and addressing other threats they face. On World Sea Turtle Day, several events are organized, like beach cleanups, educational programs, and awareness campaigns for sea turtle conservation projects.

