Chester Zoo in the UK is celebrating the birth of an endangered monkey. The monkey is one of the world’s most endangered primates: a rare Sulawesi crested macaque monkey. The monkey was born to parents Rumple and Mamassa at the British Chester Zoo. The species is listed as a critically endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Monkey Saves Kitten Stranded in Muddy Well in Old Video Goes Viral, Animal's Efforts Will Make You Smile Bright!

Here's the Video of the Monkey:

U.K.’s Chester Zoo is celebrating the birth of one of the world’s most endangered primates: a rare Sulawesi crested macaque monkey. pic.twitter.com/zlR1lLwGFA — The Associated Press (@AP) June 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)