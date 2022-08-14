The people of India will celebrate the country's 75 years of Independence from British rule soon! The annual commemoration of the Indian Independence Day 2022 will be celebrated with enthusiasm throughout the nation with flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural events, and the customary singing of the Indian National Anthem. This year the government initiated the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which has led the citizens to connect themselves with the nation's symbolic pride, our National ensign, Tiranga. The date was the occasion when our land got liberated from the reign of the United Kingdom, and the provisions of the 1947 Indian Independence Act came into effect that transferred legislative sovereignty to the Indian Constituent Assembly. Dry Days in Mumbai in 2022: Download Full List of Dates of Festivals and Events When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in the Maximum City.

Independence Day is a national holiday in the country. On the occasion of Swatantrata Diwas government restricts the sale of alcohol in stores, clubs, bars, etc. Independence Day 2022, which falls on Monday, 15 August, will be a Dry Day in India. These dry days are sheer party-spoiler. Therefore, before making plans during a national event or religious festival, don't forget to check the dry days. A dry day can be an election day, a regional holy occasion or a national holiday. During these events, alcoholic beverages are not allowed in hotels, clubs or retail stores. So if you have already decided about a big bash on the national holiday, then call off the plan. Dry Days in 2022 in India, Free PDF Download: Check Full List in New Year Calendar With Festival & Event Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Bars, Pubs and Liquor Shops.

Moreover, the private wine and booze business closes its doors on specific dates that may vary from one state to another. Some region has state-specific holidays on which alcohol sale is banned. The state government decides the dates of the dry days in India as per the kind of occasion. Neverthless, you may or may not know, but India suffered oppression by British colonisers for 200 years, so skipping a booze jamboree with friends for one day is not a big deal. Here's Wishing you a wonderful Independence Day celebration!

