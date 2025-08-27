Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi, is a Hindu festival that is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the Hindu God, Ganesha. The festival is marked with the installation of Ganesha’s murtis in homes and publicly on elaborate pandals. Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra is a significant festival celebrated for ten days as Ganeshotsav. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 starts on August 27. While there is no uniform national holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi across India and decisions depend on each state’s government announcements, the cases are similar for a dry day on this festival. Mumbai generally observes a dry day on Ganesh Chaturthi as decided by the state government. So, is it a dry day today, August 27, for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025? In this article, check if alcohol is available for sale in restaurants, bars and liquor shops across the country. Dry Days in Pune: No Liquor Sale for 10 Days From August 27 to September 6 in Select Part of City During Ganeshotsav 2025, Check Dry Day Dates.

What Is Dry Day?

In India, a dry day refers to specific days when the sale of alcohol is prohibited by law. These days hold cultural, religious, or national importance, and are observed to maintain the sanctity of certain occasions. Dry days are commonly observed on national holidays and religious festivals to honour national pride and spiritual essence, depending on the occasion, to ensure that festivities remain respectful. Dry Days in Mumbai 2025 List With Festival & Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale.

Is It a Dry Day in Mumbai on August 27 For Ganesh Chaturthi 2025?

Yes, Mumbai observes a dry day today, on August 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. Authorities have ordered closure of liquor shops to ensure and order during the festival’s large processions. In Mumbai, all liquor outlets will remain closed on the first day of Ganeshotsav, August 27 and Visarjan day, Anant Chaturdashi on September 6.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, Mumbai and nearby districts are expected to witness tight security. Liquor shops will also remain closed in other cities across Maharashtra during the festive period. Dry days in India are not just about restriction but about respecting traditions, promoting discipline, and fostering unity during significant national and religious events.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2025 07:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).