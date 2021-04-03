Easter Sunday, also known as Pascha, will be observed this year on April 4. The Holy Week 2021 ends with Easter Sunday. This Christian festival commemorates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day after his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary. You can attend the Church services that are live-streamed online as due to COVID-19 restrictions many churches will remain shut. On the occasion of Easter 2021, we will share with you five delicious recipes to enjoy Resurrection Sunday.

Easter Sunday is celebrated after Holy Saturday. In the Christian calendar, Easter follows Lent, the period of 40 days before Resureection Sunday, which traditionally is observed by acts of penance and fasting. During the Easter Sunday, people also organize a super fun Easter Egg hunt, which involves many activities that both kids and adults in the family enjoy. On Easter Sunday, Christians usually place lamb meat under the altar, had it blessed, and then eat it. Since the 12th century, the Lenten fast has ended on Easter with meals including eggs, ham, cheeses, bread, and sweets that have been blessed for the occasion.

Five Best Recipes For Easter Sunday

1. Roast Chicken

2. Bunny Oreo Balls

3. Air Fryer Steak

4. Prime Rib

5. Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

On the occasion of Easter Sunday 2021, we should all indeed stay home, stay safe and enjoy the festival with our family members by preparing any of the above-mentioned recipes. We wish you all a very Happy Easter Sunday 2021.

