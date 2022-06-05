Ann Turner Cook, whose cherubic baby face was dubbed the original Gerber baby around the world, has died. She died at the age of 95, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. On Friday, Gerber announced Cook's passing in an Instagram post. Elizabeth Taylor Birth Anniversary: From A Place in the Sun to Cleopatra, 9 of the Actress’ Best Movie Quotes to Check Out!

The company captioned the post and wrote, "Gerber is deeply saddened by the passing of Ann Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby, whose face was sketched to become the iconic Gerber logo more than 90 years ago. Many years before becoming an extraordinary mother, teacher and writer, her smile and expressive curiosity captured hearts everywhere and will continue to live on as a symbol for all babies. We extend our deepest sympathies to Ann's family and to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cook was 5 months old when a neighbour, artist Dorothy Hope Smith, drew a charcoal sketch of her, which was later entered into a contest held by Gerber for a national baby food marketing campaign.

The image was so popular that it was adopted as the company's trademark in 1931 and has since been used on all packaging and advertising.

The identity of the baby, however, was kept hidden for decades, leading to rumours about who it was, with Humphrey Bogart and Elizabeth Taylor among the suspects. It was later revealed to be Cook, who went on to become an English teacher in Tampa, Florida, and later a mystery novelist, in the late 1970s.