Holi, known as the festival of colours, is a vibrant and joyous festival celebrated by Hindus around the world. One of the key aspects of Holi celebrations is the sharing of sweets and snacks, which play a significant role in adding to the festive spirit. Sweets and snacks are an integral part of Holi celebrations as they symbolize the spirit of togetherness and sharing. They are often exchanged among family, friends, and neighbours as a gesture of goodwill and camaraderie.

One of the most popular sweets enjoyed during Holi is Gujiya, a sweet dumpling filled with a mixture of khoya (reduced milk), dry fruits, and coconut. Gujiyas are deep-fried to a golden brown colour and are then dipped in sugar syrup, giving them a sweet and rich flavour.

Making Gujiyas at home is a cherished tradition for many families during Holi. Here is a simple recipe to make delicious Gujiyas at home:

Ingredients to Make Gujiya :

2 cups all-purpose flour (maida)

1/4 cup ghee (clarified butter)

Water, as needed

1 cup khoya (reduced milk)

1/2 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons chopped mixed nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios)

2 tablespoons desiccated coconut

Oil, for deep-frying

For the sugar syrup:

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

A few saffron strands (optional)

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

Instructions to Make Gujiya:

In a mixing bowl, combine the flour and ghee. Gradually add water and knead into a firm dough. Cover with a damp cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes.

In a separate bowl, mix the khoya, powdered sugar, chopped nuts, and desiccated coconut to make the filling.

Divide the dough into small balls and roll them out into small circles. Place a spoonful of the filling in the center of each circle and fold it over to form a half-moon shape. Seal the edges by pressing with a fork.

Heat oil in a deep pan and fry the Gujiyas in batches until golden brown. Drain on paper towels to remove excess oil.

In a separate pan, combine the sugar, water, saffron, and cardamom powder to make the sugar syrup. Cook until it reaches a one-string consistency.

Dip the fried Gujiyas in the sugar syrup, ensuring they are well coated. Allow them to cool before serving.

Enjoy these delicious Gujiyas with your loved ones and add a touch of sweetness to your Holi celebrations!

