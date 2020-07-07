Mumbai and its neighbouring areas are receiving moderate to heavy rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted intermittent intense shower over the next day. The monsoon has surely hot the city with full force as incessant rains lashed Mumbai. Initially, with strong winds, heavy rainfall continued in the city. As heavy rainfall continues, people seem to have charged up their monsoon mood. Pictures of monsoon snacks such as ‘pakode,’ and ‘bhutta,’ are surfacing on the internet, showcasing how the Mumbaikars are enjoying the monsoon season. Again, with people being confined indoors significantly, they are also sharing mesmerising rainfall views from their home, as they enjoy the magic of rain. #MumbaiMonsoon is running as one of the top trends on Twitter, accompanied by pictures and beautiful videos of rainfall. Mumbai Monsoon 2020: Maximum City Gets 60% of July Rains in First 6 Days, Records 506.4mm of Rainfall.

When the rains finally hit the city, the initial reaction is always joy, pleasure and an unadulterated glee at the break in the heat. Although the rainfall also brought in water logging in several areas, at this very moment, people in their homes enjoy Mumbai rains. The arrival of the rainfall, refreshes and delights us all. And this is why every year, whenever the monsoon finally arrives, people cannot wait but share their happy moods on social media. Besides, with everyone significantly being confined at their homes, this is another reason to make some hot and spicy monsoon snacks to overcome boredom.

From mesmerising rainfall view to various delicious monsoon snacks that spell the magic in the rain, Twitterati, as of now, is surely enjoying the heavy rainfall. Pictures and videos, accompanied with #MumbaiMonsoon surfaced on social media.

Check Tweets:

Any Bhutta Lovers?

Favourite Monsoon Snack 😋 Grab a bhutta and enjoy this monsoon seasonal delight 😍 Bhutta Lover RT #MumbaiMonsoon #MumbaiRains @IndiaWeatherMan pic.twitter.com/2ubUE5aRL1 — Mirza Ali (@realmirzaali) July 7, 2020

Heavy Rainfall

Kalyan monsoon.. Seems the fish in the big pond are getting wet...😂😂😂#MumbaiMonsoon pic.twitter.com/NA90n3CNX2 — Dini (@sarcasticpumba) July 7, 2020

Some Pakode?

Mesmerising Monsoon View

Heavy Rainfall Video

#MumbaiMonsoon 7th July 2020 Raining heavily along with strong winds blowing through in #Mumbwi since an hour...#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/wDwkSGrUWW — Tanmay V.S🌈🌴 (@tanmay_shinde99) July 7, 2020

More Bhutta

#MumbaiMonsoon 😍 Barsaat ke thand mein bhutta khane ka alag hi maza hai 🌽 Barish 🌧 + Bhutta 🌽 = Love pic.twitter.com/1ESI2n1Sjr — Omi ume sawant (@umeshsawant113) July 7, 2020

Gorgeous View

So, are you enjoying the monsoon? Meanwhile, IMD has predicted heavy and intense showers in the next 24 hours as well. Even though the residents have been relieved by the cooling rains, the city and suburbs have experienced water-logging, which is making it difficult for people to travel for work or venture out to get essential services.

