National Cheeseburger Day is observed on September 18 to celebrate America's favourite sandwich that comes with a slice of a cheeseburger. This is different from National Double Cheeseburger Day which was observed on September 15 this year. Restaurants and cafes make different versions of this food item. Americans also make it at home adding and excluding some ingredients. There are various theories and stories on how National Cheeseburger Day began. National Double Cheeseburger Day 2020: Easy Step-by-Step Guide to Make the Tasty Burger With Extra Cheese of Your Dreams! (Watch Video)

It is said that people began preparing cheeseburgers in the 1920s. According to a story, Lionel Sternberger invented the cheeseburger in 1926 while he was working at his father's sandwich shop in California, The Rite Spot. Experimenting a new food item, he added a slice of American cheese on a sizzling hamburger and there Cheeseburger was born.

According to another story, a restaurant in Los Angeles called O’Dell’s added the cheeseburger on their menu in 1928. It was smothered with chilli and was priced at a quarter. According to another claim, Kaelin’s Restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky invented the cheeseburger in 1934. National Burger Day 2020: Mouth-Watering Burgers From Around The World That Every Fast Food Lover Should Try Atleast Once.

You may find various cheap deals on cheeseburgers on this day. You can share pictures with cheeseburgers on social media to celebrate the day. Cheeseburgers come seasoned with ground beef and is grilled and placed between two slices of bread or a bun. Then sauteed onions, peppers, pickles, sliced onions, and cheese are added to it. Condiments include ketchup, mustard, or mayonnaise. Quite a lot of people prefer this modern American version of a hamburger. We wish you a Happy National Cheeseburger Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2020 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).