Pumpkin spice is a mixture of ground cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves and allspice. It is the greatest and most dominant flavour during the fall. In the 1960s, companies like McCormick began packaging and selling it as Pumpkin pie spice. It became popular in 2003, with Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Cinnamon found in Pumpkin spice is highly anti-inflammatory and may help protect the brain. It is not just a good anti-oxidant and antimicrobial agent but is also packed with vitamins and minerals. We, at Latestly, have brought together some amazing health benefits of pumpkin spice so that you can enjoy this unique flavour of the Fall guilt-free. Pumpkin Spice Season Is Knocking at the Door, Twitterati Share Funny Memes, GIFs, Hilarious Posts and Jokes To Welcome Fall 2021!

1. Beneficial for the Heart

Cinnamon is anti-inflammatory and is good for people with high blood sugar. It may help lower blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes. It also helps in reducing high blood cholesterol and triglyceride levels, which is beneficial for the heart.

2. Benefits for the Brain

The nutmeg present in the spice is linked to brain function. Therefore, it may help prevent Alzheimer’s and dementia. Magnesium present in nutmeg encourages sleep and relaxation and offers pain relief as well. Pumpkin Spice Latte Step-By-Step Recipe: How To Brew a Perfect Cup of Starbucks Style PSL Easily at Home To Celebrate Fall? Watch Tutorial Video.

3. Promotes Good Oral Health

Cloves present in the spice are rich in antioxidants including vitamin c and it keeps bacteria in control, thus, assisting better oral health.

4. Weight Loss

Ginger is known for a variety of health benefits. One of the very well-known health benefits of ginger is improving metabolism. Metabolism is the process by which the body converts all the food you eat and drink into energy. Good metabolism takes you one step ahead in the weight loss journey.

5. Improves Blood Circulation

Allspice, a dried fruit of the pimento tree, improves blood circulation by offering the copper and iron needed by the red blood cells. With antibacterial and antioxidant elements, it also boosts the immune system.

All the components of Pumpkin Spice, namely, ginger, cloves, nutmeg, cinnamon and allspice are loaded with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory elements and, hence, provide numerous health benefits. As you enjoy the lazy Fall, reap the best benefits and enjoy the best flavour of Pumpkin spice.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2021 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).