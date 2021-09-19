Fall is here! It is that time of the year when you get in your feels and nothing makes up for the perfect nostalgia than a warm cup of Pumpkin Spice Latte. PSL tops the list of favourite drinks of many caffeine heads. Most people hit Starbucks to grab a perfect cup of PSL. But what if we tell you that you can replicate this form of cuppa joe. You can make PSL at home whenever you want. This drink can be made on the stove, in the microwave, or even in the slow cooker. We have for you a step-by-step recipe of the delicious treat you can make for yourself! How to Make Vegan Pumpkin Spice Latte at Home?

Pumpkin Spice Latte Ingredients:

2 cups or 475 ml milk

2 tsp or 30 g pumpkin puree

1 to 3 tablespoons (15 to 45 grams) granulated sugar

tsp pumpkin spice

1 tsp (15 ml) vanilla extract

cup (120 ml) strong brewed coffee

Whipped Cream (optional, for serving)

Directions:

Combine milk, pumpkin puree, and sugar.

Pour milk into a 2-litre saucepan. Whisk the pumpkin puree and sugar into it.

Keep whisking until the pumpkin puree is thoroughly mixed.

Make sure you're using plain pumpkin puree and not blended pumpkin.

Pumpkin Blend is an additional ingredient that won't work on a latte.

Heat the milk mixture over medium heat. Place your saucepan on the stove and turn the heat to medium. Heat the milk till it starts to steam. Stir it continuously and do not let it boil.

Add Pumpkin Spice, Vanilla Extract, and Coffee. The coffee needs to be very strong, or the latte tastes too milky.

You can use freshly brewed coffee from a coffee maker, or you can use instant coffee instead. Instead, for a more traditional latte, use 1 to 2 shots of espresso (about 30 to 60 ml).

Stir everything together again. If you want, you can make the milk a little more frothy by pulsing the mixture with a handheld blender.

Pumpkin Spice Latte Step-By-Step Recipe:

This amount of PSL can be divided into two mugs. All you need to do is drizzle a small amount of whipped cream and Pumpkin Spice on top of each. You can also use cinnamon or nutmeg if you want.

