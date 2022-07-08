Happy World Kebab Day! The savoury day to celebrate kebabs and their delicious varieties is marked on the second Friday of July every year. Kebab Day 2022 is being observed on July 8, Friday across the world. The tasty cuisine is known for its meaty texture and flavourful spices and it enjoyed by people worldwide. As you celebrate Kebab Day, munch over the incredible varieties that are popular in your place and make the most out of this scrumptious day. But before that, send these quotes, GIFs and images to all your foodie friends and let them know about Kebab Day in a funny style. Eid al-Adha 2022 Traditional Food Recipes: From Boti Kebab to Kadai Mutton, Here Are 5 Special Dishes That You Must Prepare on Bakrid

World Kebab Day 2022 Quotes, GIFs and Images

Quotes for World Kebab Day

1. Why have abs when you can have kebabs - unknown

2. Marinate, thread, grill, serve.

3. Only for the best kebab! - unknown

4. Kebab your way to happiness! - unknown

5. Whatever you do, you simply can’t hate kebabs! - unknown

6. Live, love, and eat kebabs.

World Kebab Day Funny GIFs

Delicious!

Yummy Kebabs to Savour

HD Images to Send on Kebab Day

Kebab Representative Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Juicy Kebab Images for the Yummy Day!

Kebab Representative Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

