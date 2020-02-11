Valentine's Day 2020: Let Your Partner Know You Love Them with These Delicious Recipes

Valentines Day Meal (Photo credits: Pixabay)

Valentine's Day is incomplete without a perfect meal. But if you are planning a dinner date, the chances are that you will need prior reservations. If you missed making one or did not get one because of the demand, it is a perfect excuse to prepare something at home. Whether you fancy a pasta dish or want to whip something up together with your partner, we have got the right recipes for you that will leave your tummy super happy. Try them out!

1. Shrimp Aglio e Olio

If you are a sea-food lover, here's a light and quick pasta recipe for you. Pour a little oil into the pan and cook the shrimps. Then add a few tablespoons of olive oil in a large cooking pan and add the garlic and chilli flakes until the garlic turns golden brown. Then add the shrimp, salt, pepper and lemon juice until the shrimp turns pink. Remove from heat and stir in parsley and cooked pasta. Toss until the sauce and pasta combine well and then serve.

2. Lemon Herb Roast Chicken

This roast chicken with lemon, herbs and potatoes can make for a classic dish. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and preheat an oven. Fill a baking dish with celery, potatoes, onion, carrots, and garlic and place chicken on top. Brush the chicken with melted butter and squeeze in some lemon and thyme. Roast the chicken until the juices run clear, wrap the chicken with foil and let it rest 15 to 20 minutes. Serve the chicken with roasted vegetables.

3. Marinated Eggplant

If you are looking for a side, this eggplant recipe can be a star. Thinly slice eggplant and brush with olive oil. Next, grill the eggplant in a hot grill pan until it is soft and caramelised on both sides. Place the eggplant in a large sealable container and mix olive oil, lemon juice, finely chopped chillies, crushed garlic, and dried oregano. Add a pinch of salt and pepper and seal the container. Allow marinating for at least six hours before serving.

4. Chilled Zucchini Basil Soup with Lemon Garlic Cream

Try this extra-light soup, if you want to save room for dessert. Whisk together garlic, yoghurt, and lemon zest in a small bowl and season the mixture with salt and pepper. Heat a cooking pot over medium-high heat and add the oil or butter. Once hot, add onion and salt. Cook, until the onions turn translucent. Next, add trimmed zucchini to the pan and cook until they are tender. You don't want it to brown. Remove the pot from the heat. Working in batches, add the broth and the basil to the pitcher of your blender and blend until smooth. Pour the soup in a bowl and swirl in the lemon garlic cream or yogurt. Add salt and pepper to taste.

5. Lemon Garlic Salmon

Salmon, herbs and creamy butter can make for a yummy dinner for two. Season the salmon on both sides with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Next, add salmon skin-side up and cook for two to three minutes. Flip gently and cook for another three to four minutes on the other side. Remove from heat and pour lemon garlic butter sauce over the salmon. Sprinkle with parsley and serve with extra lemon butter garlic sauce from the pan.

With these yummy recipes, you can bring the gourmet meal right to your home. Are you ready for an intimate dinner for two?