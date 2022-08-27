Gowri Habba is a Hindu festival celebrated by married and unmarried women in India for a peaceful married life and a loving husband, respectively. This year, it will be celebrated on August 30, Tuesday. On Gowri Habba, married women wake up early morning and bathe. They wear new clothes and adorn them with jewellery. They get ready with Solah Shringar and celebrate the auspicious festival. They beautify their hands with different mehndi patterns as they get ready for the day. As you celebrate Gowri Habba 2022, we at LatestLY have curated different easy, unique and beautiful mehndi designs that can help you decide on the best henna pattern for your hands. Gowri Habba 2022 Date: Know Swarna Gowri Vratham Rituals, Puja Muhurat and Significance of The Festival Celebrated a Day Before Ganesh Chaturti.

Women get together on this day as they celebrate the festival of Goddess Gowri, an incarnation of Goddess Parvati. They sing and dance together and perform the rituals of the auspicious day. Each woman is dressed up beautifully for the day. It is believed that Goddess Gowri returns to her home for this day just like married women return to their house on Hartalika Teej after celebrating Hariyali Teej and Kajari Teej at their parents' house. Here are different mehndi patterns that you can try as you celebrate Gowri Habba 2022.

Gowri Habba 2022 Mehndi Designs & Patterns

Try This Easy Front-Hand Mehendi Design

Beautiful Design for Gowri Habba 2022

Try This Out on Gowri Habba!

Simple Mehndi Design Pattern

Women followers observe Swarna Gowri Vrat on this day and seek Goddess Gowri’s blessing for a happy married life. According to the Hindu calendar, Gowri Habba is observed on the third day of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. According to the Gregorian calendar, it is celebrated in the month of August or September. You can check out these beautiful mehndi designs as you get ready for this day. Wishing everyone Happy Gowri Habba 2022!

