Dishes like khichdi are often perceived as a meal only for people who are having a fever or indigestion. However, that's not the case. Khichdi should be eaten by everybody on a regular basis. This common man dish is loaded with vital nutrients which can enhance the health of a person. One healthy variety of this dish is bajre ki khichdi, which is quite nutritious. Apart from this, it can also help with weight loss and strong heart health. Let's take a look at how bajre ki khichdi is good for health and also check out the recipe of this nutrient-dense dish prepared from pearl millet.

Bajra is mostly grown in Rajasthan, it is a hardy crop that grows well in drought conditions, high temperatures and low soil fertility, which is probably why it has become an integral part of Rajasthani food. Bajra or pearl millet is not a grain, and it belongs to the family of small-seeded grass. The best part about bajra is that it is gluten-free and also contains important antioxidants like phytic acid, tannins and phenols which help in preventing diseases like heart disease, stroke and cancer. Bajra khichdi is prepared by using cumin seeds, red chilli powder, asafoetida and skinless green gram which make this dish super nutritious.

How Bajre ki Khichdi is Good For Health

Bajre ki Khichdi is rich in protein, fibre and essential micronutrients like calcium, phosphorous, magnesium and iron, which are vital for a healthy body. The presence of lentil like skinless green gram adds to its protein content, and therefore, bajre ki khichdi can help preserve lean muscles in the body, which in turn help in burning more calories. Also, the combination of fibre and protein makes this dish quite filling which can keep the person full for a longer time and help in weight loss. The presence of magnesium in bajra enables the smooth functioning of the cardiovascular system by lowering blood pressure. It must also be noted that bajre ki khichdi is ideal for diabetes patients, as this dish comes along with slowly digestible starch, which is converted to glucose slowly.

Bajre Ki Khichdi Recipe

While you should try bajre ki khichdi, you should not solely depend on this dish for good health. Other nutritious foods rich in micronutrients and macronutrients should also be included in your diet regularly.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

