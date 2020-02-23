Home Remedy of the Week: Eat Moong Dal Khichdi to Get Relief From Stomach Upset (Watch Video)

Khichdi (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Stomach upset is indeed quite irritating and the healing process sometimes takes a few days, which weaken a person's strength, immunity and stamina for work and exercise. The foods which are eaten during this process play a vital role for good gut health and fighting germs which lead to stomach related problems. Having said that, let us speak about moong dal khichdi, an Indian dish which has an answer for diseases like loose motion, fever, diarrhoea, etc. In this week's home remedy, we will discuss how eating moong dal khichdi helps in relieving stomach upset. Palak Dal Khichdi For Winter Season; Here's Why The Spinach Twist to Your Khichdi Can Prove to Be Healthy Meal.

Whenever the body goes through stomach upset, it loses water and also the energy and strength to fight disease-causing germs. The last thing that an athlete or a bodybuilder will want is to get affected by stomach upset, as it drastically reduces strength, endurance and power. The main reason is that during this time, a person is not able to eat their regular diet. This deprives the person of the essential macronutrients - carbs, proteins and fat required by the body. Eating a healthy dish like moong dal khichdi can help preserve the lean mass of the body as it is packed with protein, fibre, carbohydrates as well as fat. Moong lentils combined with rice and topped with desi ghee can help in fighting the disease. Ghee also plays an integral role in the soothing of the digestive tract. Home Remedy of the Week: How To Use Holy Basil Leaf (Tulsi) To Relive Acidity and Gas Naturally at Home.

How Moong Dal Khichdi Relieves Stomach

Moong dal khichdi is very light on the stomach and easily gets digested, as digestion is one of the major issues during stomach upset. As we know, the body requires a certain amount of nutrients for smooth functioning, however, when a person vomits or suffers from motion, the body isn't able to absorb the nutritional value of any food. Moong dal khichdi not only soothes and heals the gut, but also helps in feeding the body with vitamin C, calcium, magnesium, potassium, phosphorous, complex carbohydrates and protein. The fibre content in moong dal retains the water inside the body and also balances high glycaemic load of rice. The turmeric used during preparation of moong dal khichdi increases the anti-inflammatory property, thereby, healing the digestive system.

Moong Dal Khichdi Recipe

Eat moong dal khichdi with a small bowl of curd helps digest the ingredients present in it more smoothly. Also, the curd is a great probiotic that contains good beneficial bacteria known to promote gut activity and cure an upset stomach. It is also suggested to drink the maximum amount of electrolyte water to get rid of stomach upset quickly.

