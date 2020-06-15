Corn Health Benefits: From Lowering Cholesterol Levels to Boosting Energy, Here Are Five Reasons to Have Maize

When it comes to evening snacks, people tend to make the wrong choices and end up eating stuff which does no good for their health. Corn, which is considered a vegetable, but is actually a grain, is one evening snack that comes with a lot of goodness. Corn is one of the most loved foods in the world as popcorn and sweet corns are the common things prepared from this grain. Let's take a look at the health benefits of corn which include lowering cholesterol levels and boosting energy. Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits: From Healthy Heart to Strong Immunity, Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Eat This Healthy Snack.

Corn is typically yellow but comes in a variety of other colours, such as red, orange, purple, blue, white, and black. In the monsoon season, there is nothing better than enjoying roasted corn, which is famously known as bhutta in Hindi. The kernels of the seeds of the corn which is edible are loaded with vital nutrients and antioxidants. As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 g of boiled yellow corn contains 96 calories which comprise of 3.4 g proteins, 21 g carbohydrates, 2.4 g fibre and 73 percent water. Bhel Puri For Weight Loss? Here's How You Should Eat Your Favourite Evening Snack (Watch Video)

Health Benefits of Corn

1. Lowers Cholesterol Level: Corn is rich in fibres which help in lowering the cholesterol level in the body. It also regulates insulin, making it an ideal food for diabetics.

2. Reduces Risk of Anaemia: Corn consists of micronutrients like Vitamin B12, folic acid and iron which help in the production of red blood cells in the body, and this helps in reducing the risk of anaemia.

3. Boosts Energy: If you lead an active lifestyle where you do office work and physical exercise daily, then you must have corn, as it boosts your energy level. Corn contains complex carbohydrates which get digested at a slower pace and provide energy for a longer duration of time.

4. Good For Pregnant Women: The presence of folic acid, zeaxanthin and pathogenic acid in corn can reduce the risk of birth defects in the baby. Therefore, pregnant women should eat corn, which can protect the baby from muscular degeneration and physiological problems.

5. Promotes Skin Health: Corn contains vitamin C and an antioxidant known as lycopene that increases the production of collagen, which improves skin elasticity.

Therefore, this rainy season, you should try roasted corn or a cup of yummy boiled sweet corn for a snack to satisfy your hunger pangs. However, it must also be noted that corn is high in sucrose, and therefore, it should not be eaten in excess to avoid weight gain.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

