Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Corn Health Benefits: From Lowering Cholesterol Levels to Boosting Energy, Here Are Five Reasons to Have Maize

Health & Wellness Ahmer Shaikh| Jun 15, 2020 05:37 PM IST
A+
A-
Corn Health Benefits: From Lowering Cholesterol Levels to Boosting Energy, Here Are Five Reasons to Have Maize
Corn (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

When it comes to evening snacks, people tend to make the wrong choices and end up eating stuff which does no good for their health. Corn, which is considered a vegetable, but is actually a grain, is one evening snack that comes with a lot of goodness. Corn is one of the most loved foods in the world as popcorn and sweet corns are the common things prepared from this grain. Let's take a look at the health benefits of corn which include lowering cholesterol levels and boosting energy. Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits: From Healthy Heart to Strong Immunity, Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Eat This Healthy Snack.

Corn is typically yellow but comes in a variety of other colours, such as red, orange, purple, blue, white, and black. In the monsoon season, there is nothing better than enjoying roasted corn, which is famously known as bhutta in Hindi. The kernels of the seeds of the corn which is edible are loaded with vital nutrients and antioxidants. As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 g of boiled yellow corn contains 96 calories which comprise of 3.4 g proteins, 21 g carbohydrates, 2.4 g fibre and 73 percent water. Bhel Puri For Weight Loss? Here's How You Should Eat Your Favourite Evening Snack (Watch Video)

Health Benefits of Corn

1. Lowers Cholesterol Level: Corn is rich in fibres which help in lowering the cholesterol level in the body. It also regulates insulin, making it an ideal food for diabetics.

2. Reduces Risk of Anaemia: Corn consists of micronutrients like Vitamin B12, folic acid and iron which help in the production of red blood cells in the body, and this helps in reducing the risk of anaemia.

3. Boosts Energy: If you lead an active lifestyle where you do office work and physical exercise daily, then you must have corn, as it boosts your energy level. Corn contains complex carbohydrates which get digested at a slower pace and provide energy for a longer duration of time.

4. Good For Pregnant Women: The presence of folic acid, zeaxanthin and pathogenic acid in corn can reduce the risk of birth defects in the baby. Therefore, pregnant women should eat corn, which can protect the baby from muscular degeneration and physiological problems.

5. Promotes Skin Health: Corn contains vitamin C and an antioxidant known as lycopene that increases the production of collagen, which improves skin elasticity.

Therefore, this rainy season, you should try roasted corn or a cup of yummy boiled sweet corn for a snack to satisfy your hunger pangs. However, it must also be noted that corn is high in sucrose, and therefore, it should not be eaten in excess to avoid weight gain.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Bhutta Bhutta Health Benefits corn Corn For Boosting Energy Corn For Lowering Cholesterol Corn Health Benefits Health Benefits of Corn Maize Maize Health Benefits
You might also like
iQOO 3 Volcano Orange Colour Variant Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications
Technology

iQOO 3 Volcano Orange Colour Variant Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications
Oppo Find X2 Lite Smartphone With Quad Rear Cameras Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications
Technology

Oppo Find X2 Lite Smartphone With Quad Rear Cameras Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications
Easy Homemade Pizza Recipes: From Margherita to BBQ Chicken, Here Are 4 Types of Pizzas You Can Make at Home During Quarantine (Watch Videos)
Food

Easy Homemade Pizza Recipes: From Margherita to BBQ Chicken, Here Are 4 Types of Pizzas You Can Make at Home During Quarantine (Watch Videos)
Redmi Note 9 Pro Series Launched in India From Starting Price of Rs 12,999; Check Price, Features, Variants & Specifications
Technology

Redmi Note 9 Pro Series Launched in India From Starting Price of Rs 12,999; Check Price, Features, Variants & Specifications
Donald Trump India Visit: Hi-Tea Menu Comprising of Broccoli And Corn Button Samosa & Other Snacks For US President, Melania Trump at Sabarmati Ashram
News

Donald Trump India Visit: Hi-Tea Menu Comprising of Broccoli And Corn Button Samosa & Other Snacks For US President, Melania Trump at Sabarmati Ashram
Snakes Wrapped in Pillowcases Found Outside UK Fire Station Yet Again (See Pictures)
Viral

Snakes Wrapped in Pillowcases Found Outside UK Fire Station Yet Again (See Pictures)
Famous Book Writer Stephen King Quits Facebook; Says Too Much of Fake News & Misinformation on Platform
Technology

Famous Book Writer Stephen King Quits Facebook; Says Too Much of Fake News & Misinformation on Platform
Hot Reads: Erotic Thriller Novels to Have a Raunchy, Tantalizing Sex Life
Lifestyle

Hot Reads: Erotic Thriller Novels to Have a Raunchy, Tantalizing Sex Life
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement