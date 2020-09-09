Pune, September 9: Clinical trials of "Covishiled" will continue in India despite United Kingdom-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca informed that it had "voluntarily paused" a randomised trial of its coronavirus vaccine in UK as a volunteer developed an unexplained illness. Serum Institute of India on Tuesday said that no issues had been faced as far as Indian Trials are concerned. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Argentina & Mexico to Produce AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine For Most of Latin America.

Serum Institute of India stated, "We can't comment much on the UK trials, but they have been paused for further review, and they hope to restart soon. As far as Indian trials are concerned, it is continuing & we have faced no issues at all." Notably, AstraZeneca had signed a pact with the Indian company in June for manufacturing a billion doses of the vaccine at its Pune facility.

According to a report published in The LiveMint, Serum Institute of India was also conducting phase 2 and 3 trials of 1,600 patients across 17 sites in India. Meanwhile, AstraZeneca said that the pause was part of a routine exercise which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials. AstraZeneca's spokesperson said that the company is working to expedite the review of the single event to minimise any potential impact on the trial timeline.

