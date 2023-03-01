Endometriosis - a term that is too difficult to pronounce for some, difficult to diagnose for others and incredibly challenging to live with for most. Yet, there is little to no information available about this condition which affects close to 247 million people across the world. Endometriosis Awareness Day is an annual observance that aims to change just that. Endometriosis Awareness Day 2023 will be celebrated on March 1 and is focused on raising awareness about what endometriosis is, how to diagnose it, and living with endometriosis. Every year, the month of March is marked as Endometriosis Awareness Month. As we prepare to begin this important time, here is everything you need to know about Endometriosis Awareness Day 2023, how to celebrate this, Endometriosis Awareness Day 2023 theme and more. Yoga for Endometriosis: 5 Poses to Balance Hormones, Calm Inflammation and Ease Pain.

When is Endometriosis Awareness Day 2023?

Endometriosis Awareness Day 2023 will be observed on March 1 and kickstarts the month-long activity of Endometriosis Awareness month - where people raise awareness about the prevalence of endometriosis, the need to take it seriously and the reason that it is so difficult to diagnose.

What is Endometriosis?

To simplify things, Endometriosis is a condition where people with a uterus have immensely painful periods because the endometrium - which is supposed to be the tissue that lines the insides of a uterus - begins to grow outside the body. While the most common symptom of endometriosis is painful periods, people with endometriosis can also suffer from dysmenorrhea, chronic pelvic pain, dyspareunia, dyschezia, fatigue, depression, and infertility leading to significant socioeconomic impact and morbidity.

Why is it difficult to diagnose?

While there are various reasons for the lack of diagnosis when it comes to endometriosis, ranging from the chances of not being able to catch the endometrium tissues on any scans except surgery to the lack of seriousness about pain during periods, the biggest challenge is that most people do not feel comfortable talking about menstrual pain. When a simple ruling of a European country announcing period leaves turns into a carefully crafted agenda putting down women and urging that “maybe they don’t belong in the workplace”, it is understandable that most people with uterus often downplay the symptoms of periods that they live with. And this leads to a lack of diagnosis.

However, as we celebrate Endometriosis Awareness Day 2023, we hope that you take the steps needed to break this taboo and make sure that people feel more comfortable addressing and talking about these very real issues. And if you are someone who is experiencing unbearable pain during periods, we encourage you to find a gynecologist who acknowledges your pain and helps you to find the cause as well as ways to manage it. Happy Endometriosis Awareness Day 2023!

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

