India has been a pioneer in the field of medicines since the ancient times. Even today during the Pandemic, India has emerged as a Global pharmacy providing medicines to many countries in the world. Continuing the tradition of pioneering in medicines, scientists have found a way to produce medicines for Tuberculosis and Chikungunya without over-exploiting medicinal plants.

In a massive breakthrough to combat the menace of Tuberculosis and Chikungunya scientists have unearthed the route to synthesize the molecules in the lab. Flavonoid molecules found to prevent Tuberculosis and Chikungunya have so far been isolated from plants. For the first time, scientists have managed to synthesize the molecules in the lab paving the path for ensuring their availability at all seasons without overexploiting the medicinal plants that contain them. World Immunization Week 2020: Could the BCG Vaccine Administered to Prevent Tuberculosis Be Effective Against COVID-19?

Scientists from Agharkar Research Institute in Pune, an autonomous Institute of Department of Science and Technology have come up with the first synthetic route for producing flavonoids molecules related to treatment of tuberculosis and Chikungunya. Preliminary indications are also quite encouraging regarding the probable treatment response to covid-19.

Dr. Pratibha Srivastava, scientist at Agharkar Research Institute has said that for the first time we have successfully synthesized Flavonoid molecules from Rosa Rugosa (a type of Rose).These molecules have the capability to inhibit Chikungunya and tuberculosis. The molecules look very simple on paper, but their synthesis needs a lot of efforts.

