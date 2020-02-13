International Condom Day 2020: From Plastic Bags to Balloons, Bizarre Items That Injured People When They Used Them As DIY Condoms

Balloons (Photo credits: Unsplash)

You meet an attractive woman in your friend's house party, and both of you hit it off well. Before you know, you are in bed undressing each other, but when you must get into action mode after all that foreplay finally, you realise that you have no protection. What do you do? If you do not want to risk STIs and unwanted pregnancy, you will probably use a DIY condom and hurt your privates in the process. Never even think of using these items as condoms.

1. A Plastic Bag

You must have heard many stories of people trying to use a plastic bag as a condom. But that's a terrible idea as plastic can create a lot of friction to make your genitals bleed. Yes, plastics are thin, but they do not guarantee safe or pleasurable lovemaking. International Condom Day 2020: Ten Interesting and Fun Facts About the Contraceptive.

2. A Disposable Glove

Never try using disposable gloves as an alternative barrier method. It can hurt your vagina so bad that you may find yourself limping days. And just because a condom is latex, it does not mean you will insert anything latex to your private parts.

3. A Plastic Wrap

Also, let alone the plastic wrap. You do not want to make your penis look like a sausage wrapped in plastic. Besides, it will provide you with zero protection and make sex painful with all the friction and no lubrication. International Condom Day 2020: How to Make Condoms Feel Better and More Pleasurable During Sex.

4. A Shower Cap

If all you find is your mum's shower cap, you may be tempted to use it as a protection. But using a shower cap can not only give you STIs but also make you pregnant. Would you take that risk? International Condom Day 2020: Six Best Condom Video Ads of All Time!

5. Balloon

The internet has reports which claim that people has used water balloons as condoms. Never do that as it can hold the penis so tight that it can restrict all the blood flow. You might end up with a purple penis, and you will not like that.

And while you can use condoms as balloons never use balloons as condoms. Nothing can replace the safety and effectiveness of a condom. So, the next time you are running out of one, a morning-after pill would be a better option.