Mythbusters: Misconception That People Should Keep Distance From Recovered COVID-19 Patients

There is a misconception that people should make distance from those patients who have recovered from the COVID-19 infection. Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Says 'Mortality Rate of COVID-19 Patients in India Is 3.1% Compared to 7% at Global Level.

Talking to AIR News, former Secretary General of Indian Medical Association, Dr Narendra Saini said that patients who have recovered from Covid-19 are facing stigma due to this kind of problem and the government is repeatedly appealing to the people not to trouble such recovered patients. Mr Saini said, there is noting to worry from these patients as they have returned home after being cured from the infection.

(This article has been sourced from Prasar Bharati News Services as part of Coronavirus coverage)