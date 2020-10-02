A nasal swab for a COVID-19 test resulted in a brain lining injury for a woman in the US. A 40-year-old woman suffered from a life-threatening infection after a nasal swab test went wrong. Brain fluid began to ooze out of her nose because of this. This case has been written in in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, and serves a warning to all health care professionals to follow all the testing protocols necessary. The woman was also suffering from an undiagnosed rare condition which may have resulted in the condition. Brain Fluid Oozes out of Woman’s Nose like Snot; What is CSF or Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak?

Jarrett Walsh, senior author of the paper warned that people who suffer from extensive sinus or have had a skull-based surgery should be cautious. He added that they should opt for a oral testing instead of a nasal swab. The concerned woman had appeared for a nasal test ahead of a elective hernia surgery. Later, clear fluid was coming out from one side of her nose. She also developed a headache, followed by vomiting, stiff neck and unable to bear light. Swab Taken from Woman's Private Parts, Lab Technician Held.

Here's a Pic That Shows The Scan:

She had earlier been treated for intracranial hypertension — a condition wherein the pressure from cerebrospinal fluid which nourishes the brain was too high. The result of which caused a defect at the base of the skull. The brain's lining protruded into the nose because of which the nasal swab lead to rupture there. Doctors were able to drain out some fluid before her condition was stable. They studied her old reports to highlight her case. The situation could have been seriously life-threatening as the bacteria could have traveled up the nose, or the air could have entered the skull. So doctors have given this case as a word of caution to everyone who is working in the field.

