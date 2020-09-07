Every year September 7 is celebrated as National Attention Deficit Disorder Awareness Day. ADD, also known as ADHD stands for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. The day draws attention to the condition, its management and the stigma attached to it. The condition is characterised with symptoms such as inattentiveness, impulsivity, and hyperactivity. ADHD was previously just known as Attention Deficit Disorder(ADD). Both children and adults can have ADHD, but the symptoms always begin in childhood. Adults with ADHD may have trouble managing time, being organized, setting goals, and holding down a job.

National Attention Deficit Disorder(ADHD) Awareness Day History & Significance

ADHD Awareness Day was how it all started. A resolution was passed by the United States Senate that declared September 7th as National Attention Deficit Disorder Day in 2006.

What is Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)?

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a mental health disorder that can cause above-normal levels of hyperactive and impulsive behaviours. People with ADHD may also have trouble focusing their attention on a single task or sitting still for long periods of time. Both adults and children can have ADHD. ADHD stands for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, a condition with symptoms such as inattentiveness, impulsivity, and hyperactivity. The symptoms differ from person to person. ADHD was formerly called ADD, or attention deficit disorder. Both children and adults can have ADHD, but the symptoms always begin in childhood. Adults with ADHD may have trouble managing time, being organized, setting goals, and holding down a job.

ADHD Symptoms:

Impulsiveness.

Disorganization and problems prioritizing.

Poor time management skills.

Problems focusing on a task.

Trouble multitasking.

Excessive activity or restlessness.

Poor planning.

Low frustration tolerance.

ADHD Causes

While the exact cause of ADHD is not clear, research efforts continue. Factors that may be involved in the development of ADHD include genetics, the environment or problems with the central nervous system at key moments in the development

The day helps encourage people affected by ADHD to look for assessment, get proper treatment and lead a normal life. It is also important to get rid of the stigma attached to the condition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).