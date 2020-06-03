National Egg Day (USA) 2020: From Good Heart Health to Weight Loss, Here Are 5 Reasons to Have This Protein-Rich Food

National Egg Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

National Egg Day is celebrated annually on June 3 in the United States of America (USA). The celebration of this day is believed to have started since the year 1921 in Washington state when a new highway was officially opened for the transportation of poultry and eggs. Eggs are indeed one of the healthiest food available on this planet. On the occasion of National Egg Day (USA), 2020, we tell you about five major health benefits of this protein-rich food. Eggs for Breakfast: Why It Is Important to Eat This Protein-Rich Food in the Morning Meal for Weight Loss and Good Health.

On the National Egg Day, 2020 you can try out different recipes of eggs. You could also come up with some creative artwork on uncracked eggshells. Eggs are packed with essential micronutrients such as vitamin B6, B12 and vitamin D along with heart-healthy unsaturated fats. Eggs are also a complete protein food as they consist of all essential amino acids. The yolk of an egg contains zinc which is responsible for increasing the testosterone levels in males. How Egg Yolk Can Help Treat Itchy Scalp and Keep Dandruff at Bay.

Health Benefits of Eggs

1. Good Heart Health: Eggs increases HDL cholesterol which is good for the heart.

2. Source of Choline: Eggs contain choline a special nutrient which is not found in many foods. Choline helps in building cell membranes and also play a part in producing signalling molecules in the brain.

3. Improve Eye Health: Presence of antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin in eggs help reduce the risk of cataracts and thereby improve eye health.

4. Contains Omega 3 Fatty Acid: Eggs contain omega-3 fatty acids which are known to reduce blood levels of triglycerides, a well-known risk factor for heart disease.

5. Aids in Weight Loss: As per the study published in the National Institute of Health, eggs are high-protein food, and protein is, by far, the most satiating macronutrient. This, in turn, can aid in weight loss by keeping the stomach full for longer lime and reducing overall calorie intake at the end of the day. For best result, have eggs in morning breakfast.

Therefore, there is no reason to skip the egg from your diet. As per the latest study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, one egg per day does not increase the risk of cardiovascular disease or mortality even if people have a history of heart disease or diabetes. On National Egg Day 2020, enjoy eggs in different forms with your family.