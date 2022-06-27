National Onion Day is celebrated every year on June 27. This day recognises the aroma and flavour this vegetable from the allium family brings to hundreds of recipes.

While making any recipe, we count on onions to enhance the flavour of our savoury dish. They taste amazing when combined with meat and salads making them versatile for all kinds of foods. Apart from the flavour, they can do wonders for your health and skin. As you celebrate National Onion Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of 5 healthy and beauty benefits of onions that you must know on this day. Onions Worth Rs 8 Lakh Stolen From Patna Godown Amid Skyrocketing Bulb Prices.

1. Protection Against Cold and Flu

Onions are a storehouse of Vitamin C, B6, folate, iron and potassium. They are also rich in magnesium and therefore offer protection against cold and flu.

2. Can Help Fight Cancer and Diabetes

Onions contain two phytochemicals called allium and allyl disulphide which is converted into allicin post-ingestion. According to certain studies, allicin has properties to fight cancer and diabetes.

3. May Reduce Inflammation and Scarring

Onions contain high amounts of antioxidants which help fight inflammation by defending against free radicals. This leads to improved blood circulation which prevents wrinkling and other early signs of ageing.

4. It May Help Treat Acne

Onions contain a naturally occurring sulfuric acid which in diluted form can be used to treat some types of acne. It also contains vitamin C, which is known to increase the spread of your cell turnover which can help decrease the acne breakouts, lessen redness and brighten up the skin.

5. Provides Soft and Supple Lips

Regular applications of onion juice over the lips may help remove dead skin cells. Therefore, it leaves you with soft and supple lips.

Many people use onion essential oils and onions juice to improve their hair growth. It has numerous benefits on your skin, hair and overall health. As you celebrate National Onion Day 2022, make sure that you know about the amazing benefits of this little bulb-like vegetable.

Wishing everyone a Happy National Onion Day 2022!

