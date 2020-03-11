Not Having Enough Sex? Here's How to Break Through a Dry Spell for Good!

Sex (Photo credits: Pixabay)

Does your sex life seem like a rocky desert? If you can't remember your last sexcapade, you have a dry spell. While the definition of dry varies from person to person, most people consider dry spell as a disturbing lack of sex. It's a term used to describe a situation where you are having lesser sex than you should be. While it is totally okay to take a break from sex, if your dry spell is bothering you, here's how you can bust through it and bring back the spark in your relationship.

Keep It Real

It's completely okay to not be in the mood, but if that is a recurring thing in your sex life, you must speak out. Besides, anxieties and performance pressure can quickly grow, making it difficult for you to bounce back. Discuss your problems and be open with your partner. It may be awkward at first, but it will re-ignite the fire.

Go Back to Basics

If sex is just a thing of a past, you might be tempted to go wild and try BDSM. That could be like an added pressure for your partner if you have an already hard sex life. A good old-fashioned romp session may be the best way to charge up your sex life. Sex Myths: From Average Penis Size To Hymen Tear, Truths About Sex No One Will Tell You.

Explore Ways to Get Intimate

Consider taking the sex off the bed. Throw a private message in your play and dedicate the night to some spicy make-out session. It can help minimise the pressure you have been putting on yourself to have more sex. Want to Perform Tirelessly in Bedroom? 5 Tips to Step Up Your Sex Game.

Find a New Location

If you are experiencing a dry spell, move out of your house and find a new spot outside. Try taking sex to a private resort or your car and see what happens. This trick can make old things feel new again.

Plan a Fun Date

The feelings of 'love' can boost feel-good hormones in the brain. Break out of your routine with a fun date night. Spend some quality time to bring back the feelings of lust again. Thigh Job: How to Get The Best Orgasm and Steam Up Your Sex Life Without Intercourse.

Your daily grind could be making your life hell but do not rub off sex from your life no matter how busy you are. When you pencil in sexy time, you build in anticipation, which increases arousal and desire.