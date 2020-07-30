We are fortunate to live on a planet where many healthy fruits and vegetables can be grown naturally. However, most of us do not value that and instead chose to eat artificially created food, which is not good for health. Peaches, which are a member of the stone fruit family, along with nectarines, plums and cherries, can help in smooth digestion and improve heart health. Muskmelon Health Benefits: From Weight Loss to Hair Growth, Here Are Five Reasons Why You Should Include This Aromatic Fruit in Your Diet.

Peaches are tasty small fruit with a fuzzy peel and a sweet white or yellow flesh. They are considered drupes or stone fruit because their flesh surrounds a shell that houses an edible seed. As per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) data, 150 g of one medium-size peach consist of 58 calories which contain less than 1 g fat. This fruit also comes along with micronutrients like vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium, vitamin E, vitamin K, manganese and copper. Peaches also contain chlorogenic acid, a potent antioxidant that has health-promoting advantages.

Peaches Health Benefits

1. Smooth Digestion - Peaches contain fibre, which smoothens the digestive tract and lowers the risk of gut disorders. Apart from this, they also consist of antioxidants that improve gut health.

2. Help Prevent Cancer - As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, peaches contain polyphenols, a category of antioxidants shown to reduce the growth of cancer cells.

3. Improve Eye Health - Peaches come along with phytonutrients like lutein and zeaxanthin which can improve eye health.

4. Good For Heart Health - The presence of potassium in peach helps lower blood pressure, which in turn contributes to improving heart health.

5. Healthy Skin - Vitamin C in peaches can help fight free radicals that cause oxidative stress and also help in the production of collagen which are the connective tissues that improve skin health.

Therefore, consider including peaches in the list of fruits on your diet. While buying peaches, always remember that the sweeter their smell, the riper they will be. If you buy peaches in canned form, ensure that they are packed in water without added sugars.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

