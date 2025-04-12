April 13, 2025, Special Days: April 13, 2025, is marked by a vibrant mix of cultural, historical, and awareness events around the world. It is Palm Sunday, which marks the beginning of Holy Week, a sacred time for Christians leading up to Easter. The day also features joyous celebrations like Vaisakhi, Thai New Year, and the Songkran Festival, alongside solemn remembrances such as the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre and the Martyrdom of Imam Sadeq. Awareness events like FND Awareness Day and International Plant Appreciation Day highlight important global causes. With traditions like Semana Santa in Spain and fun observances such as National Scrabble Day, April 13 is a rich tapestry of reflection, celebration, and cultural significance. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 13, 2025 (Sunday)

Vaisakhi Holy Week Begins Palm Sunday Thai New Year or Songkran Festival International Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) Awareness Day Jallianwala Bagh Massacre International Plant Appreciation Day Martyrdom of Imam Sadeq National Peach Cobbler Day National Scrabble Day Semana Santa Spain Theravada New Year Unfairly Prosecuted Persons Day in Slovakia National Thomas Jefferson Day Songkran Water Festival

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 13, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:22 am on Sunday, 13 April 2025 (IST)

6:22 am on Sunday, 13 April 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:55 pm on Sunday, 13 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 13 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Satish Kaushik Mohammad Amir Ron Perlman Paul Sorvino (13 April 1939 - 25 July 2022) Ricky Schroder Bokeem Woodbine Thomas Jefferson (13 April 1743 - 4 July 1826) Allison Williams Brigitte Macron Garry Kasparov Carles Puyol Satish Kaushik (13 April 1956 - 9 March 2023) Dinesh Hingoo

