Muskmelon Health Benefits: From Weight Loss to Hair Growth, Here Are Five Reasons Why You Should Include This Aromatic Fruit in Your Diet

Health Benefits of Musk Melon (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

In a matter of a few weeks' time, we will enter into summer and with that, we will have to bring about changes in food eating pattern. In winters, we mostly eat foods that help us keep warm from the inside and make our body immune system strong. While in summer, we will eat foods that will aid in keeping the body hydrated. Having said that, let us speak about the health benefits of muskmelon or cantaloupe melon, which include weight loss and hair growth. Too Lazy to Drink Water? Eat These 5 Foods With High Water Content to Stay Hydrated in Summer.

As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 g of muskmelon provides 34 kcal energy which consists of 90.15 g water, 8.16 g carbohydrate, 267 mg potassium, 36.7 mg Vitamin C and fibre 0.9 g. Apart from this, muskmelon is loaded with antioxidants and is also rich in beta-carotene. The botanical name of muskmelon is Cucumis melo and this juicy aromatic fruit is one of the most loved and cultivated fruits in India.

Health Benefits of Muskmelon

1. Aids in Weight Loss - Muskmelon contains a good amount of potassium which helps in weight management and most importantly, it mostly contains water which keeps the body full and, thereby, helps avoid overeating. Also, the glycemic load of muskmelon is quite low compared to other fruits.

2. Improves Eyesight - Cantaloupe melon comes along with Vitamin A, which strengthens the eye muscle, and also zeaxanthin which helps in improving eye vision.

3. Helps Treat Insomnia - Eating muskmelon regularly can relax the nerves and muscles of the brain which can aid in suppressing sleeping disorder like insomnia.

4. Good For Immune System - Musk melon contains an adequate amount of Vitamin C, which enhances the production of white blood cells. This, in turn, leads to the destroying of dangerous bacteria, viruses, and other toxic substances.

5. Helps in Hair Growth - Since musk melon consists of Vitamin A, it can help in hair growth. Vitamin A helps in the production of sebum, which is the oily secretion of the sebaceous glands present under the scalp. This aids in hair growth, at the same time, keeping it well moisturised.

Apart from these above-mentioned benefits, muskmelons also help fight constipation and cure the ulcer problem. Now you have multiple reasons to eat muskmelon and by no means should you ignore this fruit, as it is beneficial for overall health development.