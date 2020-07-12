Most people are unaware of the nutritional property of many common ingredients in their kitchens. One such ingredient is poppy seeds, better known as khus khus in India, which can work wonders on the functioning of our body. Let's take a look at the health benefits of poppy seeds which can help improve sleep and also strengthen the immune system. Khus Sharbat Health Benefits: From Strong Immune System to Smooth Blood Circulation, Here Are Five Reasons Why You Should Have This Summer Retreat.

Khus Khus is an oilseed obtained from the poppy flower. These small seeds possess strong anti-inflammatory properties and are actively used in Ayurvedic preparations for treating inflammation. The presence of chemical compounds like benzoic acid in poppy seeds is responsible for making khus khus a healthy ingredient. Apart from this, poppy seeds are loaded with micronutrients like calcium, iron, magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, zinc, thiamin and folate. Mustard Oil Health Benefits: From Healthy Heart to Strong Immune System, Here Are Five Reasons to Have ‘Sarson ka Tel’

Health Benefits of Poppy Seeds

1. Better Sleep - The oil extracted from poppy seeds relaxes and soothes the tired muscles and the mind which in turn aids in getting good sleep. Khus khus is also effective in treating insomnia.

2. Reduce Body Pain - Poppy seeds consist of morphine which is effective in treating body aches.

3. Strong Immunity - The presence of zinc in khus khus strengthens the immune system. Zinc is known to resist foreign bodies, thereby, acting as a shield against various diseases.

4. Smooth Digestion - Poppy seeds are rich in dietary fibre which add bulk to the stool and ensure smooth flow of bowel movement.

5. Boost Female Fertility - Poppy seeds remove mucus from the fallopian tubes and, thereby, play an important role in boosting female fertility. Males should also include poppy seeds in their diet as they can help improve their sexual health by boosting the libido.

Khus khus can be taken in the form of sharbat, halwa or simply added in various dish preparations.

